'There will be administrative chaos': Asaduddin Owaisi warns Centre over likely amendments to Waqf Board

Amid reports that the Centre may bring a bill to restrict the Waqf Board's powers, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said the Modi government wants to take away the autonomy of the Waqf Board and it wants to interfere. "This itself is against the freedom of religion," he said while speaking to reporters.

"The BJP has been against these boards and Waqf properties from the very beginning and they have a Hindutva agenda. Now if you make amendments to the establishment and composition of the Waqf Board, then there will be administrative chaos, a loss of autonomy of the Waqf Board and if the control of the government increases over the Waqf Board, then the independence of Waqf will be affected," the Hyderabad MP said.

"In the media report it is written that if there is any disputed property, then these people will say that the property is disputed, we will get it surveyed. The survey will be conducted by the BJP, CMs and you know what will be its result. There are many such dargahs in our India where BJP-RSS claims that they are not dargahs and mosques, so the executive is trying to snatch the power of the judiciary," Owaisi said.

Earlier today, India Today reported that the Centre is all set to make amendments to the Waqf Act, thereby restricting the powers of the Waqf Board. The cabinet approved a total of 40 amendments to the act on Friday. These amendments aim to restrict the Waqf Board's authority to designate any property as "Waqf property", sources told India Today.

"As per the proposed amendments, all claims made by the Waqf Board on properties will undergo mandatory verification. A mandatory verification process is proposed for properties claimed by the Waqf Board," the sources stated.

In 2013, the Congress-led UPA government had strengthened the authority of these boards through amendments to the original Waqf Act, 1995. The proposed amendments aim to enhance inclusivity by ensuring women's representation on the Central Waqf Council and state boards.

(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)