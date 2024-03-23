‘They are ludicrous…’: S Jaishankar rejects China’s claims on Arunachal Pradesh

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday rejected China's repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh as "ludicrous" and emphasized that the northeastern state is an integral part of India. This marks Jaishankar's initial public response to China's frequent assertions regarding Arunachal Pradesh and its objections to Indian leaders visiting the region. Jaishankar stated that this issue is not new.

"This is not a new issue. I mean China has laid claim, it has expanded its claim. The claims are ludicrous to begin with and remain ludicrous today," he said in response to a question on the Arunachal issue after delivering a lecture at the prestigious Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) of the National University of Singapore (NUS) in Singapore.

During his three-day visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh is an inherent part of India.

"So, I think we've been very clear, very consistent on this. And I think you know that is something which will be part of the boundary discussions which are taking place," he said.

Jaishankar addressed the challenge facing India in maintaining a sustainable equilibrium between two emerging powers, considering their historical differences and unique populations. "So this is a very, very complex challenge," he said.

Jaishankar expressed India's surprise at China's actions on the border in 2020, which violated previous agreements between the two countries.

Jaishankar was addressing the Eastern Ladakh border standoff, which began after a clash in the Pangong Lake area on May 5, 2020. This standoff has led to strained relations between India and China, with India urging the People's Liberation Army to withdraw from Depsang and Demchok. India insists that normalcy in relations can only be restored once the border situation returns to normal.

"Instead of actually solidifying the foundation for an equilibrium, they (the Chinese side) went and disturbed the condition," he said.

Jaishankar said the boundary solution can take its time. "We don't argue with that. It's a very complex issue. We're not talking about solving the boundary dispute. We are talking about maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border," he said.

Jaishankar highlighted that India and China have signed written agreements regarding the border issue, which were effective until 2020. He emphasized the importance of sitting down together to resolve any differences and maintain the peace and tranquility that both countries had enjoyed for a long time.

Jaishankar's remarks about India's position on the status of Arunachal Pradesh followed recent statements from the Ministry of External Affairs rejecting claims made by the Chinese defense ministry.

"We have noted the comments made by the Spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry advancing absurd claims over the territory of the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh. "Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Its people will continue to benefit from our development programmes and infrastructure projects," the MEA said in a statement.

Previously, the Chinese foreign ministry raised objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

"We reject the comments made by the Chinese side regarding the visit of the Prime Minister to Arunachal Pradesh. Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other States of India," the MEA said in a separate response last week.

India reiterated its firm stance that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of the country, dismissing objections raised by China regarding visits or developmental projects in the region. This position has been consistently communicated to the Chinese side on numerous occasions.

