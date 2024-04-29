'They had CBI & ED, jailed my home minister': PM Modi says 'if elections could be fixed, why did Congress lose in 2014'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to Congress' allegations that the BJP is using the central agencies - CBI and ED - to try and win the Lok Sabha elections. He rejected this charge, saying if polls were won with the help of probe agencies and EVMs, then the Congress would have won the 2014 general election.

"The answer to the EVM claim has been given by the Supreme Court of the country. In 2014, they had ED and CBI, so why did they lose? They even put my Home Minister in jail, then why did they lose?" the Prime Minister said in an interview with News18.

PM Modi was referring to the time when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and Amit Shah was the state Home Minister. In 2010, Shah was arrested by the CBI in the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case and was sent to jail. In August 2016, the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given by the subordinate courts to Shah.

The Prime Minister rejected former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's claim that the BJP cannot win the Lok Sabha election without the help of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and electronic voting machines (EVM). Gandhi recently accused the Prime Minister of trying to do "match-fixing" in the Lok Sabha polls.

Reacting to this charge, PM Modi said that before the NDA government came to power in 2014, the "ED and CBI's work had been done by the Congress for years". He asked why the Congress did not win the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The Prime Minister said that the election of such a big country can not be fixed. "You cannot fix the election of such a big country, even for a municipality you can't fix this. Try it. Is this fixing possible?"

Modi said the Congress was just fooling the world. "The sad thing is that instead of asking those people, the media asks us." He added that the people of the INDI alliance have become so disappointed that they are looking for "excuses". "Even after defeat, you need to go in front of the people. That is why I think that maybe they are already looking for all these excuses. This is probably their internal exercise," he said.

In an address, Rahul Gandhi on March 31 claimed that the Prime Minister was trying to fix the Lok Sabha elections. He said the BJP won't win more than 180 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. "There is a term 'match-fixing' in cricket. Narendra Modi ji is trying to do match-fixing in this election. Their slogan of crossing 400, without EVM, without match-fixing is not going to cross 180," he said at a rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground to support arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

