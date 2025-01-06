'They will not find...': Arvind Kejriwal predicts fresh CBI raid on Manish Sisodia 

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday predicted that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia will face a CBI raid in the coming days. Kejriwal had earlier claimed that Atishi would be arrested and that certain AAP leaders would face raids. He now asserts that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is contesting the Delhi elections, is resorting to such measures due to growing frustration over its diminishing prospects in the poll race.

"According to reliable sources, there will be a CBI raid at Manish Sisodia's house in the next few days. BJP is losing the Delhi elections. These arrests and raids are the result of their frustration. So far they have not found anything against us, they will not find anything in the future either," Kejriwal said.

मैंने कुछ दिन पहले बोला था कि दिल्ली CM आतिशी जी को गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा और “आप” के कुछ नेताओं पर रेड होगी।



विश्वस्त सूत्रों के मुताबिक मनीष सिसोदिया जी के घर अगले कुछ दिनों में सीबीआई रेड होगी।



बीजेपी दिल्ली चुनाव हार रही है। ये गिरफ्तारियां और रेड उनकी बौखलाहट का नतीजा है।… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 6, 2025

Kejriwal said that so far the agencies have not found anything against the AAP leaders, "they will not find anything in the future either".

The allegations come as the BJP intensifies its efforts to challenge AAP’s hold over the capital, with the elections expected to be held in February.

AAP has repeatedly accused the BJP of misusing central agencies for political gains. However, BJP leaders have maintained that any actions taken by the CBI or other agencies are in accordance with the law.