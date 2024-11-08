Third day of ruckus in J&K assembly over Article 370: Chaos erupts over special status resolution

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was engulfed in a ruckus for the third consecutive day as lawmakers clashed over a divisive resolution calling for the immediate restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The heated session included loud confrontations, physical altercations and a dramatic walkout by BJP members, some of whom were forcibly removed from the assembly after jumping into the well of the house.

The unrest began on Wednesday when the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) introduced a resolution advocating for the reinstatement of Articles 370 and 35A. The BJP immediately opposed this move, labelling it “illegal” and demanding its withdrawal. However, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather firmly rejected their request, clarifying that it is the House, not the Speaker, that has the power to overturn any passed resolution.

Tensions escalated as BJP's Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, spoke during the session. Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader Sheikh Khursheed took to the assembly well, brandishing a banner that called for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. BJP legislators quickly intervened, tearing down the banner, which ignited a brief scuffle involving People's Conference MLA Sajad Lone. The situation forced a 15-minute adjournment of the House.

When proceedings resumed, BJP members continued their protests in defiance of the Speaker's pleas for order. “Do not force me to take actions I do not wish to take,” Rather warned as BJP members chanted slogans in honor of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, while NC members countered with chants about the historic sacrifices made for Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy.

The tensions reached a boiling point when the Speaker ordered the removal of several protesting BJP members, leading to violent confrontations with assembly marshals. Ultimately, three BJP MLAs were escorted out of the assembly, a move that drew applause from members on the treasury benches.

Minister Satish Sharma took a sharp stance against the BJP, condemning their actions as divisive and accusing them of undermining the Constitution by allegedly standing on it during their protest. He called for disciplinary measures against the offending legislators.

Moreover, a coalition of PDP, People's Conference, and AIP MLAs introduced a new resolution condemning the 2019 abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. This resolution, led by PDP's Waheed Para and Fayaz Mir, along with Sajad Lone of the People's Conference, characterized the abrogation as “unconstitutional” and a violation of the foundational guarantees extended to Jammu and Kashmir. In a separate statement, Lone criticized the NC for treating the situation as a "fixed match" with the BJP, asserting that their initial resolution fell short in condemning the abrogation adequately.

BJP MLA RS Pathania countered these efforts, alleging that the actions of regional parties were intended to “compromise the integrity” of the Assembly while reiterating that the abrogation of Article 370 should be considered a settled matter.