'Bill amounts ranging from 23k-61k': This is how dating app scams are targeting men in Mumbai, Delhi clubs

An alarming trend of "scam dates" is gaining attention as victims recount their experiences navigating the uncertain world of dating apps. The latest incident involves The Godfather Club, a high-end restaurant in Mumbai's Andheri West, which is now facing scrutiny following a viral social media post that has brought the exploitative scheme to light.

Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj shared a detailed account on X, revealing how unsuspecting men are lured into a trap that leaves them financially burdened and publicly humiliated.

Business Today couldn’t independently verify these claims.

This is how the same typically unfolds:

- The scam typically commences on popular dating platforms such as Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, and OKCupid, where men connect with women who quickly express an eagerness to meet.

- The chosen meeting place often ends up being The Godfather Club or a similar venue nearby.

- Once at the restaurant, the women reportedly order lavish items, including high-end liquor and expensive hookah, items that typically do not appear on the menu.

- Unaware of the impending financial nightmare, the men, keen to impress, comply without hesitation.

- However, the scenario takes a troubling turn when the women abruptly depart, often citing an emergency, leaving the men to confront hefty bills ranging from Rs 23,000 to an astonishing Rs 61,000—amounts documented in receipts shared by Ms Bhardwaj.

- Victims have reported that when they resist paying these exorbitant charges, they are met with intimidation from the club's staff and bouncers, forcing them to settle the bills out of fear and embarrassment.

The Godfather Club is not the sole bar/pub implicated in this scheme. The revelations in the post suggest that a larger network of nightclubs across Mumbai may be engaging in similar deceptive practices. Reports indicate that these venues employ public relations personnel to recruit women whose sole purpose is to lure men into these costly traps.

The issue extends beyond Mumbai, with similar scams surfacing in major cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. A notable instance occurred in June when a civil service aspirant fell victim to a scam in the national capital, ending up with a staggering bill of ₹ 1.2 lakh at a well-known establishment.