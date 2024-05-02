‘This is not a joke, I am contesting from Varanasi’: Comedian Shyam Rangeela to contest against PM Modi in Varanasi

Indian comedian Shyam Rangeela, known for mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has announced that he will be contesting against PM Modi from the Varanasi constituency as an independent candidate.

Rangeela took it to X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement. In his video address, he said, “This is not a joke, I am contesting from Varanasi.”

Telling his viewers about the reason behind his contest from Varanasi, Rangeela cited BJP’s recent unopposed win in the Surat constituency and the issue that came up during the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

He said, “I feel like it shouldn’t be that there is no other candidate to vote for. Even if one person wants to vote against a candidate, he or she has that right. Someone’s name should be on the EVM.

"I am excited about contesting elections, as I am running for the first time ever," he added.

Mimicking PM Modi, in his classic style, Rangeela concluded the video message by saying, “Whoever understands in whichever language will get the answer in their language. So my friends, I also want to answer Modi ji in his language.”

On April 25, Rangeela asked his social media followers if he should run as an independent candidate from Varanasi.