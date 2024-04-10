Thomas Cook India and SOTC announce spiritual tours in Uttarakhand

As the demand for spiritual tourism is rising, SOTC and its parent firm Thomas Cook India, have joined hands with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board to provide aerial darshans (religious sightings) to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat, the company announced.

Both peaks bear significant religious importance for devotees of Lord Shiva.

The tour will be a five-day one at Rs 90,000 per person, a price that the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has subsidised. Pithoragarh, located in Uttarakhand, will be the base camp for the tour.

How will the darshan take place?

The darshans will begin on the second day onwards. On day 2, a trip to the Manokamna temple will be organised, and on day 3 onwards, there will be Adi Kailash & Om Parvat darshan. 14 people will be allowed on each batch of the five-day spiritual tour.

The excursion includes two helicopter darshans to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat, an ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) for the journey to the Parvati Sarovar temple and all meals, which will be vegetarian, according to the statement by Thomas Cook India Limited.

The move comes after Thomas Cook and SOTC collected data that indicated a significant demand of 100 percent year-on-year for spiritual tourism.

