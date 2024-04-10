scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
MBA student from Nagpur loses Rs 23 lakh in a Telegram crypto fraud

Feedback

MBA student from Nagpur loses Rs 23 lakh in a Telegram crypto fraud

The student, who hailed from Hooghly in West Bengal, deposited around Rs 1,000 into an unknown bank account as asked by the person and later received Rs 1,400 back. The officials said that the cybercrook gained the students' trust in the scheme through this. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Nagpur student loses Rs 23 lakh in a Telegram crypto fraud Nagpur student loses Rs 23 lakh in a Telegram crypto fraud

A 28-year-old student enrolled in an MBA program at a college in Nagpur, Maharashtra, was allegedly tricked out of Rs 23 lakh after being promised large profits on cryptocurrency investments, the police said.

The fraudster, who duped as an investment advisor, approached the student through the online messaging platform Telegram in November of last year. The scammer baited the student into investing in a cryptocurrency scheme that promised him good returns. 

Related Articles

The student, who hailed from Hooghly in West Bengal, deposited around Rs 1,000 into an unknown bank account as asked by the person and later received Rs 1,400 back. The officials said that the cybercrook gained the students' trust in the scheme through this. 

The student later ended up depositing an aggregate amount of Rs 23 lakh into the same bank account over a period of time with the hope of getting similar returns. 

However, he did not obtain the promised returns, nor was he able to recover the invested amount, the official said.

A case has been registered under specific provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. A probe into the same is underway.

(with inputs from PTI)

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 10, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement