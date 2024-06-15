'Those opposing Lord Ram...': RSS leader makes U-turn after row over ‘arrogance’ jibe at BJP

After making a controversial statement about the BJP's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, RSS leader Indresh Kumar clarified his remarks, saying that those opposing Lord Ram were defeated, while those aiming to restore his glory are in power.

Kumar had caused a stir by saying the BJP was limited to 240 seats due to its "arrogance." He stated, "The party that showed devotion to Lord Ram but became arrogant was stopped at 240 seats, though it became the largest party. Those with no faith in Ram were stopped at 234."

To address the backlash, Kumar added, "The country's mood is clear. Those opposing Lord Ram are not in power; those respecting him are, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership."

These remarks followed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments about serving without arrogance. The RSS dismissed suggestions of a rift with the BJP, calling such claims speculation meant to create confusion. Bhagwat's speech was consistent with his previous addresses and was not directed at PM Modi or BJP leaders.

Opposition leaders, like Congress' Jairam Ramesh, used Bhagwat's remarks to criticize the BJP and Modi, but the RSS sources labeled these claims as political tactics to spread confusion.