Three Air India aircraft damaged in storm in Delhi; DGCA orders probe

Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate the Air India aircraft collision incident at the IGI Airport in Delhi, said sources.

According to sources who spoke to India Today, DGCA will “fix the responsibility of the incident” that unfolded at the airport due to gusty winds.

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This comes after three Air India planes were damaged in sudden strong wind and rain at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, and were taken out of operation after ground support equipment hit them at Terminal 2.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. It shows ground support equipment moving across the apron amid strong wind, while airport staff can be seen running behind it in an apparent attempt to stop it.

Tough times continue for Air India.



A sudden storm at Delhi Airport sent ground equipment loose, and 3 Air India aircrafts have been taken out from service for inspections.



Should the ground equipment have stronger locking systems to prevent this? pic.twitter.com/r9iWr16pzK — Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) June 8, 2026

The operator said the Air India narrowbody aircraft were affected when ground equipment belonging to Air India Engineering and IndiGo moved from its position during the sudden spell of bad weather and struck the parked aircraft. It also said Air Traffic Control had issued no warning to the airport operator or airlines about any change in weather.

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An airline source told news agency PTI that aircraft of other operators were also impacted due to the hostile weather conditions, apart from the three Air India planes.

The source said that of the three impacted Air India aircraft, two are expected to return to operations soon, while the third will take a little longer to be fixed.