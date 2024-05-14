scorecardresearch
Three arrested for 'faking' a kidnapping in Noida for a social media reel

The viral video showed one man being forcibly pulled into a car by his companions, with another filming the entire incident. As soon as the video was shared on social media, both police and concerned individuals took notice of it.

A shocking incident of a fake kidnapping in Noida has shed light on the dangerous lengths some individuals will go to for online fame. Three young men were arrested by Noida's Sector 20 for staging a fake kidnapping and filming it for gaining more followers on social media.

The viral video showed one man being forcibly pulled into a car by his companions, with another filming the entire incident. As soon as the video was shared on social media, both police and concerned individuals took notice of it. 

Three people, named as Ajit, Deepak, and Abhishek, were taken into custody by Noida's Sector 20 police in relation to the widely shared video, as reported by NDTV.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manish Kumar Mishra condemned the trio's actions, stating that their irresponsible behaviour caused public panic and put their friend's safety at risk.

After being released on bail, the three were warned against endangering themselves for the sake of online engagement. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of seeking validation through social media.
 

Published on: May 14, 2024, 2:43 PM IST
