Three engineers suspended, Delhi govt orders probe after biker falls and dies in Jal Board pit

Three Delhi Jal Board (DJB) engineers have been suspended after a 25-year-old biker fell into a pit dug by the water agency and died. Delhi cabinet minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said strict action will be taken against the company responsible for the project. The Delhi government has also ordered a probe into the matter.

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Verma also added that DJB will give compensation to the family. Singh inspected the site after the incident and said, “We are suspending three officers-executive engineer, assistant engineer and junior engineer, it was the duty of the three officers to monitor the progress of the work ongoing here.”

While work on the site was ongoing for the past three months, the pit was dug on Thursday.

SEQUENCE OF EVENTS

A 25-year-old man was found dead inside an open pit in Janakpuri, west Delhi, on Thursday morning, hours after his family reported him missing and searched for him overnight. The disappearance was reported at Janakpuri Police Station at around 2.45 am, prompting police and relatives to search the area. The search ended when a woman noticed a body inside a deep excavation and alerted authorities.

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Police said the family visited Janakpuri Police Station and a joint search was conducted throughout the night. Mobile tower tracking was used to locate the man, but identifying the exact location took time. Police denied claims of inaction and said they will investigate all stakeholders involved in the Delhi Jal Board work related to the pit.

At the site, officers found the man's motorcycle toppled near the edge of the pit, which had been excavated for Delhi Jal Board work. Initial findings suggest he died after falling into the unprotected excavation. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of open excavation sites on busy roads.

AAP councillor Raminder Kaur said the pit was dug during PWD work and lacked barricades or protective fencing. She added that the area was very dark and the work has been ongoing for eight months without proper safety measures, causing repeated accidents.

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Police are registering an FIR and reviewing CCTV footage to reconstruct the sequence of events. The deceased's motorcycle will be retrieved from the pit as part of the investigation.

Arvind Kejriwal posted that this was not an accident but murder. He criticised the BJP for extreme negligence and an irresponsible attitude, saying the common people are paying the price for it.

