Three Indian companies face EU sanctions over alleged links with Russian military

Three India-based companies were among 45 entities sanctioned by the European Union on Thursday for their alleged links with the Russian military. The EU imposed these sanctions as part of its 19th package aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

There was no immediate response from Indian officials regarding the EU's action.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Seventeen of the sanctioned entities are located in countries other than Russia. Among these, 12 are in China including Hong Kong, three in India, and two in Thailand. The three Indian companies named in the 19th package of sanctions are Aerotrust Aviation Private Limited, Ascend Aviation India Private Limited, and Shree Enterprises.

An EU statement said the European Council identified 45 new entities directly supporting Russia's military and industrial complex by enabling the circumvention of export restrictions on computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, microelectronics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and other advanced technology items.

These entities will face tighter export restrictions on dual-use goods and items that could enhance Russia's defence sector technologically.

The European Union introduced its 19th sanctions package against Russia, enacting a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports and imposing new restrictions on entities linked to Moscow. The measures are part of the bloc's efforts to limit Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to finance the conflict in Ukraine. The package, approved after Slovakia dropped its objection, also includes bans on a range of Russian and international companies, banks, and individuals, as well as tighter controls on Russian diplomatic activity within the EU.

Advertisement

The LNG import ban will be implemented in two stages: short-term contracts for Russian LNG will end within six months, and long-term contracts will be phased out by 1 January 2027. This accelerates the EU's timeline to end reliance on Russian fossil fuels by a year. The ban does not extend to Russian pipeline gas and crude oil. Additional measures restrict Russian access to EU space-based and artificial intelligence services and prohibit transactions with oil producers Rosneft and Gazpromneft.