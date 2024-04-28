Tihar Jail authorities cancel Sunita Kejriwal's meeting with Arvind Kejriwal: Report

Sunita Kejriwal's scheduled meeting with her husband, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at Tihar Jail on Monday has been cancelled by the authorities, India Today quoted sources as saying.

The authorities have not provided any explanation for the cancellation of Sunita Kejriwal's visit to Tihar Jail in New Delhi, where the AAP chief is detained following his arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Delhi Minister Atishi is expected to meet Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow at around 12.30 pm.

AAP sources stated that permissions for both meetings were granted at the same time. However, Sunita Kejriwal's meeting was cancelled without any explanation provided.

Arvind Kejriwal, arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over an alleged excise scam, is currently held in Tihar’s Jail No 2 under judicial custody. He has submitted a list of six people he wishes to meet while in prison.

Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal, will lead AAP's Lok Sabha campaign in Delhi and other states. The campaign kicks off with her first roadshow on Saturday, supporting the party's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar, senior party leader Atishi said.

"In protest against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal will campaign to seek blessings for him and to seek votes for AAP candidates. She will seek blessings for him from the people of Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana," Atishi said.