Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to set up in-house adulteration testing machine over ladoo row: Report

In the light of the recent ladoo controversy, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has decided to set up in-house, hi-tech testing machinery to ensure the quality and purity of the ghee used to make the famous laddoos.

TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao told News18 that the machinery for such high-level testing needs to be imported and the process has already begun.

TTD does have its own lab-testing unit but the new equipment, which is being imported, will cover several parameters to ensure purity and meet food-safety standards, the report added.

When asked how the quality of the laddoos and checks on adulteration would be conducted in the meantime, Rao said there would be random sampling and testing of ghee and other raw materials used to make the ‘prasadam’. These will also be tested in the existing TTD laboratory.

Earlier, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala, reassured that the sanctity of the sacred offering has been restored. In a social media update on Friday night, the TTD, affirmed that the divinity and purity of the Srivari Laddu are now completely intact.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has also established a four-member committee to oversee the procurement of ghee at the shrine.

Rao announced the formation of the committee, which comprises dairy experts Dr Surendranath, Dr Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Dr Swarnalatha, and Dr Mahadevan. The committee is tasked with ensuring the quality of ghee used in temple offerings and is expected to submit its findings within a week.

He warned that contractors supplying adulterated or low-quality ghee would face stringent penalties, including potential blacklisting.

Rao disclosed that one supplier had already been issued a notice following findings from a NABL lab report, while another company was also identified for delivering subpar products.

Despite these measures, Rao acknowledged the limitations in the current system, noting a lack of equipment for testing adulteration in raw materials and ghee. “There is a pressing need for such facilities,” he said.

The lab report, released by NDDB CALF — a private laboratory specialised in testing milk and related products — indicated that the ghee samples used to make the iconic Tirupati laddoos contained foreign fats, including palm oil, fish oil, beef tallow, and lard. Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, the spokesperson for the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), publicised this report.

The controversy has ignited a political firestorm, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu blaming the previous YSR Congress (YSRCP) government for the use of animal fat and inferior ingredients in the revered laddoo.

In turn, the YSRCP has dismissed Naidu's accusations as “malicious”, alleging that the TDP leader is resorting to desperate tactics for political advantage.