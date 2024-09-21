300 kg Tirupati laddoos were distributed in Ayodhya's Ram Temple's consecration ceremony

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, confirmed on Friday that 300 kilograms of ‘prasad’ from the Tirupati Temple was distributed to devotees during the temple's consecration ceremony in January of this year.

This revelation comes amidst rising controversy over the ingredients used in the revered offerings from the Tirupati Temple, specifically allegations regarding the inclusion of animal fat.

Related Articles

Speaking to reporters, Acharya Das expressed outrage over claims made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's party, which alleged that ghee used in the preparation of the famous Tirupati laddus contained substandard ingredients, including “beef fat” and “lard”.

He stated, “If animal fat was mixed in the 'prasad', it is unforgivable. Strict action should be taken against those involved in it.” He also called for a thorough investigation by an independent agency to address the matter.

The controversy began earlier this week when Naidu accused his predecessor, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, of permitting the use of such ingredients in the iconic offerings. Citing a lab report from Gujarat, Naidu’s party claimed the presence of various animal fats in the prasad. Reddy has vehemently denied these allegations, labeling them as diversionary tactics.

In light of the escalating situation, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has intervened by requesting a report from the Andhra Pradesh government regarding the composition of the laddus. Nadda stated that he spoke with Naidu to gather more details, emphasizing that the matter would be examined thoroughly for any necessary actions within the regulatory framework.

The Tirupati laddu, traditionally known for its purity, has become a focal point of discussion, prompting both political and religious leaders to weigh in on the implications for Hindu faith practices.

Acharya Das noted the significance of adhering to dietary restrictions within the faith, adding, “Vaishnav saints and devotees do not even use garlic and onions. In such a context, the use of fat in the offerings is very unfortunate. It is a mockery of the Hindu faith.”

(With PTI inputs)