Centre wades in as controversy erupts over Tirupati Temple laddoo Prasadam, seeks report

The growing controversy over the ingredients used in the laddoo prasadam offered to devotees at the Tirumala-Tirupati temple escalated on Friday as the Centre sought a report on the ingredients, and the Andhra Pradesh government turned its focus on the previous administration amid this sensitive religious issue.

The AR Dairy Foods in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, the supplier of ghee for the laddoo prasadam, has come under scrutiny following a lab examination that allegedly detected “beef tallow,” “lard,” and “fish oil.”

Union Health Minister JP Nadda reported that he discussed the matter with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, requesting a comprehensive report.

“I got to know about the issue through social media. I spoke to Chandrababu Naidu today and asked him to share the available report so that we can examine it. I will also speak to the state regulators and take their views. The report will be examined, and suitable action will be taken within the legal framework and regulations under the FSSAI,” Nadda stated.

Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi also called for an investigation, expressing concerns among a section of devotees. “Whatever the Andhra chief minister has said is a matter of serious concern. A detailed inquiry is required and the culprit should be punished,” Joshi told reporters during a global food regulators' summit in Delhi.

Giriraj Singh, another Union minister, demanded severe repercussions, stating, “I would like to say two things about the incident of mixing animal fat in the Tirupati laddu that has come to light. First, it involves ₹20,000 crore, and it should be investigated by CBI. Secondly, this is a grave injustice to the Hindu community. Whoever is responsible should not just be punished for adulteration, but should be hanged,” Singh told news agency ANI.

The controversy began when Naidu accused his predecessor, Jagan Mohan Reddy, of permitting the use of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the holy laddus.

Following this, the Telugu Desam Party revealed a lab report from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in Anand, which purportedly confirmed animal fat's presence in the ghee samples supplied by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages the temple.

Reddy refuted the accusations as diversionary tactics, stating, “Ultimately, at the end of the day, I myself am writing a letter to the Prime Minister. I am also writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India. I am explaining to them as to how Chandrababu Naidu twisted the facts and why action should be taken against him for having done so,” the YSR Congress Party chief told reporters.