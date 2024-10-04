Tirupati laddoo controversy: Supreme Court establishes independent SIT for further probe

The Supreme Court of India has ordered the formation of an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Tirupati laddoo controversy. The SIT will consist of two officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with two officers from the Andhra Pradesh Police and a senior official from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court emphasised its intention to prevent the case from being used as a political tool, with officials stating, "We will not allow the court to be used as a political battleground" and "We don’t want this to turn into political drama."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also suggested that the SIT's probe should be supervised by a senior official from the central government, highlighting the need for oversight and integrity in the investigation process. Mehta further remarked that if the allegations surrounding the laddoo controversy hold any truth, they would be deemed “unacceptable.”