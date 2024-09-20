Tirupati laddoo ghee row: TN-based A R Dairy denies allegations of adulteration, says ghee sample not from company

Tamil Nadu-based A R Dairy Food Private Limited, presently at the centre of the ongoing controversy over the usage of animal fat in preparation of 'prasadam' at the Tirupati temple complex, has resolutely denied any involvement and has rubbished allegations of adulteration.

According to The Indian Express, the head of quality control at A R Dairy, which is based out of Dindigul and is reasonably well-known in the state, has said that the lab report, which was made public by the ruling TDP government in Andhra Pradesh, makes no mention that the samples were from A R Dairy.

"First of all, the NDDB lab test report does not say that the ghee sample was from A R Diary. The report also mentions that there is a possibility of false positive results. TTD accepted the tankers of ghee we provided this June and July only after test reports were to their satisfaction. We stopped supplying after July as TTD changed the vendors. There are a number of reasons why traces of foreign fat may be found in ghee, including cow feed."

“That ghee sample cannot be from A R Dairy Food Private Limited, that is our stand,” she said.

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh Naidu had claimed that lab tests conducted on the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoos had detected the presence of fish oil and beef tallow. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu squarely blamed the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for the alleged adulteration.

Ever since TDP's revelations, the incident has snowballed into a mega controversy, with the Centre having to step in. Earlier today Union Health Minister JP Nadda issued a statement that the Health Ministry will look into TDP's allegations.

Pawan Kalyan, Andhra's deputy chief minister, too had said earlier today that YSRCP's actions show that Hinduism and 'Sanatana Dharma' was under severe attack. He called for a nationwide protection committee too safeguard Hinduism.