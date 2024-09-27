Tirupati laddoo ghee row: YSRCP boss Jagan Mohan Reddy cancels planned visit to Tirupati temple

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called off his planned visit to the sacred Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills amidst an ongoing controversy surrounding the temple's famed 'prasadam.'

Earlier today, reports emerged suggesting that Jagan’s visit could face significant challenges as the police imposed prohibitory orders, instructing him and his party to comply with the restrictions or face legal action.

His visit was part of a statewide temple ritual initiated by the YSR Congress Party to symbolically atone for what they termed as the “sins” of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The controversy erupted after Naidu accused the previous YSRCP-led government of using substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in the preparation of the iconic laddus offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. These allegations caused a massive uproar across the country, sparking debates over the sanctity of the temple’s offerings.

When contacted, B Karunakar Reddy, the former chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the management of the temple, revealed that he and several party leaders had received notices from the police, warning them against defying the orders. Despite this, Karunakar Reddy stated that as a former TTD chairman, he is entitled to darshan along with seven others, which he plans to make use of today.

"Some of our leaders were served notices in the middle of the night, instructing them to stay away. It’s absurd that officials are demanding Jagan Mohan Reddy make a declaration, given that he has personally offered silk robes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on multiple occasions during festivals," Karunakar Reddy said.

The situation continues to escalate as the controversy over the temple’s offerings remains unresolved.