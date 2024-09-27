Tirupati laddoo ghee row: Jagan Mohan Reddy’s temple visit faces hurdles amid police prohibitory orders

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy may be issued a police notice instructing him to adhere to prohibitory orders before his upcoming visit to the Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills on Friday.

According to PTI, several YSRCP members have already been cautioned by district authorities not to violate Section 30 of the Police Act, which restricts public gatherings and processions. This enforcement follows recent controversy surrounding claims that ‘beef tallow’ was allegedly used in the making of Tirupati’s famous laddus.

A senior police officer informed PTI that Jagan Mohan Reddy might also receive a similar notice upon arriving at Renigunta Airport. The officer cited online messages urging party supporters to gather in Tirupati as a show of support for their leader.

"We’ve observed multiple social media posts encouraging people to assemble at specific places in Tirupati. These notices are simply warnings to prevent violations of the prohibitory orders," the officer clarified.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's temple visit is part of a larger state-wide ritual organized by the YSRCP, aimed at rectifying what they claim was a "sin" by current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who accused the previous YSRCP administration of using impure ingredients in the laddus.

Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B. Karunakar Reddy revealed that he and several other party members had also been served police notices but emphasized that they were still allowed to visit the temple with a small group.

"Notices were issued to some of our leaders late at night, telling them not to leave their homes. It’s absurd to demand that Jagan Mohan Reddy declare his faith, given that he has offered silk robes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on numerous festive occasions," Karunakar Reddy remarked.

The controversy around Jagan's visit has intensified due to demands from the ruling NDA government that he publicly declare his faith before entering the temple.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to depart Gannavaram Airport at 4 PM today, with plans to reach Tirumala by 7 PM. He will offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara at 10:20 AM on Saturday.



