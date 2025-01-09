Tirupati stampede: 6 dead, 40 injured as devotees rush to get tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam

Tirupati stampede: As many as six died and 40 were injured in a stampede in Tirupati as hundreds of devotees rushed to get their tickets as soon as the counters opened for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu said the DSP opened the gates and the devotees rushed, leading to the stampede. Lakhs of devotees show up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, which will commence from January 10.
Here’s a lowdown of the latest updates in the Tirupati stampede:
- Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said he has directed higher officials to reach Tirupati and take required relief measures, and to provide better medical treatment. He said he is also talking to the district and TTD officials to take stock of the situation. CM Naidu said that the stampede in Tirupati has shocked him.
- Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that he along with Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, and Home Minister Anitha will reach Tirupati upon CM Naidu’s orders to take necessary measures as well as meet the families of the victims.
- The situation was peaceful at every other counter, except one at MGM School, said Tirupati Municipal Commissioner Mourya, adding that around 4,000-5,000 people rushed at one time to get their tickets leading to the stampede. The situation is under control, said Mourya.
- “To distribute tokens for 'Ekadasi Darshan', we opened 91 counters...it is unfortunate that the stampede happened. Six devotees have died and 40 have sustained injuries, we are providing the best medical facilities possible to them. This has never happened in TTD history. I sincerely seek apology from the devotees. We will conduct an inquiry and take serious action,” said TTD board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy.
- Out of the six devotees who died, one body has been identified.
- TTD Chairman BR Naidu said that the chief minister conducted a teleconference to express dissatisfaction over the temple employees and called the incident unfortunate. CM Naidu is expected to reach Tirupati today, he said.
- Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, calling the stampede ‘deeply saddening’ urged Congress workers to provide all possible assistance. “The tragic stampede in Tirupati is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time,” he said in a social media post.