Tirupati stampede: 6 dead, 40 injured as devotees rush to get tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam

Tirupati stampede: As many as six died and 40 were injured in a stampede in Tirupati as hundreds of devotees rushed to get their tickets as soon as the counters opened for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu said the DSP opened the gates and the devotees rushed, leading to the stampede. Lakhs of devotees show up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, which will commence from January 10.

Here’s a lowdown of the latest updates in the Tirupati stampede: