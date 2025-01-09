Tirupati stampede happened after gates were opened to let unwell woman out

The stampede in Tirupati reportedly took place after the gates were opened to take a woman, who had fallen ill, to the hospital. At least six people died, and over 40 were injured after devotees rushed to one of the many counters, to buy tickets for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam, set to begin on Friday.

It has now emerged that a woman devotee, one of the six victims identified as Mallika, suddenly fell ill while waiting at the queue at Bairagipatteda Park. The gates were opened to take her to the hospital. The crowd, reportedly, saw the chance and rushed in, triggering the stampede.

A crowd of more than 4,000 devotees had lined up to get the tokens for the special darshan at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy said that 91 counters were opened for the distribution of tokens. Reddy also blamed the mismanagement for the incident.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the state Health Minister are scheduled to reach the spot today and assess the situation. Responding to the situation, CM Naidu said that he was “deeply disturbed” and that he has asked his ministers to ensure relief measures and medical assistance.

"I have directed higher officials to go to the spot and take relief measures... to provide better medical treatment to the injured and save their lives. I am talking to the district and TTD officials from time to time, and I am taking stock of the situation," he tweeted.

The TTD said that only devotees holding darshan tokens or tickets will be allowed into queues at the designated times mentioned.