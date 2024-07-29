'TMC acting like East India Company': BJP's Raju Bista blasts Bengal govt, urges Centre for 'permanent solution' for Darjeeling

BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista on Monday launched a scathing attack on the West Bengal government headed by Mamata Banerjee, saying if there was a competition for corruption in the Olympics, the ruling TMC would certainly bag a Gold medal. He said the demography was rapidly changing in Darjeeling, Terai, and Dooars, and that there was a need for a permanent solution for the region.

Bista, two-time MP from Darjeeling, slammed the TMC government for alleged corruption in almost every welfare scheme such as the MGNREGA, Swachh Bharat, Gram Sadak Yojana, and the Housing Scheme. "At the time of independence, Bengal was the 'best Bengal', but today, TMC has made it the 'worst Bengal'," Bista said during the discussion on the Budget 2024.

Levelling a serious allegation, the BJP MP said the TMC was doing to West Bengal what the East India Company did to India. "In numerous schemes, whether it's MGNREGA, Swachh Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Housing Scheme, RIDF (Rural Infrastructure Development Fund) funds, free ration, or the Border Area Development Fund — there is corruption everywhere," he claimed, adding that the TMC did not even spare education.

"If there is a competition for corruption in the Olympics, TMC would get the Gold medal. TMC is number one in the 'ease of doing corruption'. TMC has left West Bengal with a debt of Rs 7 lakh crore. When CPM ruled West Bengal for 35 years, the debt was Rs 1.90 lakh crore. Today, it has increased to Rs 7 lakh crore rupees," he said.

Bista slammed the ruling government for no visible economic growth in the state. He said the monthly per capita consumption in West Bengal was lower than in all northeastern states. "They should be ashamed. At the time of Independence, West Bengal's manufacturing contributed 30% to the country, which has now reduced to less than 3%."

The BJP also highlighted how Aadhar-linking helped the Centre unearth massive corruption in Bengal. Before Aadhaar linking, he claimed, there were 3.88 crore MGNREGA cards. After Aadhaar linking, he said, this number came down to 2.5 crores, "which means 1.33 crore fake cards were made for Bangladeshi citizens."

"In the 24 Parganas district, there were 38 lakh MGNREGA cards. After Aadhaar linking, 15 lakh disappeared. Similarly, in Murshidabad, out of 33 lakh MGNREGA cards, 13 lakh vanished after Aadhaar linking. Whether it's the chit fund scam, teacher scam, PDS scam, coal scam, MGNREGA, housing scheme, Har Ghar Jal, or cow smuggling — TMC is involved in everything. Even the Chief Minister's painting scam happened under TMC's rule."

The Darjeeling MP also accused the Mamata government of discriminating against the North Bengal. In North Bengal, eight districts have a population of around 3 crores. "We are rich in resources and the biggest revenue contributor to West Bengal. We have tea, trade, hydro, tourism, and forests. Despite all this and our contribution, the North Bengal Development Board gets only Rs 860 crore, .002% of Bengal's Budget."

He said North Bengal's tea gardens were closing down. "They have only cheated North Bengal. We have only been looted. The people of North Bengal are proud and want to stand on their own feet."

Bista also raised the issue of demography change happening in West Bengal. "The demography of our area is rapidly changing. Our region is very sensitive, bordering Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and China. Due to vote bank politics, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are building their homes in tea gardens."

"I appeal to the Government of India that our native Gorkha, Adivasi, Rajbanshi, Bengali-speaking, and Hindi-speaking communities are in danger today. Therefore, a permanent solution for the area under the Indian Constitution should be found, with no interference from TMC. Additionally, 11 tribes within the Gorkha community should be granted tribal status as soon as possible."

Bista said the Darjeeling hills, Terai, and Dooars have long demanded a permanent political solution. "This is why there have been many movements in the past. The movement from 1986-88 led to the formation of the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council. From 2007 to 2011, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration was formed, a semi-autonomous body that West Bengal did not let function."



