TMC leader Ajit Maity removed from post amid calls for his arrest by Sandeshkhali women

New protests have broken out in the Bermajur area of Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, with women demanding the immediate arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ajit Maity.

The protesters, mostly women, accuse Maity of land grabbing and extortion. In response to the public outcry, TMC removed Maity from his post as TMC Anchal President.

Maity has reportedly taken refuge in another person's home, despite requests to leave. He was previously attacked by protesters at his own home.

A Trinamool Congress delegation, including state ministers Partha Bhowmick and Sujit Bose, visited the area and asked for one-and-a-half months to address the issues raised by the local community.

The delegation assured that all land grab incidents will be investigated and that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is committed to addressing the concerns of the residents.

"Give us one-and-half month. We have promised that all the land grab incidents, which had been reported, will be verified. We cannot solve all the problems in one go. To address the issues, there are official procedures that need time to be completed," Bhowmik, the state irrigation minister, said.

For over a month, the Sandeshkhali area has seen heightened tension due to protests against TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his supporters over allegations of land grabs and sexual abuse of locals.

