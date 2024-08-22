TMC's Abhishek Banerjee finally opens up on Kolkata rape-murder case: 'We need strong...'

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour and nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee finally opened up on the ongoing investigation of the Kolkata rape and murder case.

He questioned the alarming rise in rape cases across India. His remarks come during a period of national outrage and protests following the tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Taking to social media platform X on Thursday, Banerjee highlighted a staggering statistic: “Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalCollege incident and demanding justice, reports indicate that 900 rape cases have occurred throughout the country – during the very time people were in the streets protesting this horrific crime.”

Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalcollege incident and demanding justice, 900 RAPES have occurred across different parts of India - DURING THE VERY TIME WHEN PEOPLE WERE ON THE STREETS PROTESTING AGAINST THIS HORRIBLE CRIME.… — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 22, 2024

Banerjee emphasised the urgent need for effective legislative action, lamenting that tangible solutions to this grave issue remain largely unaddressed. He pointed out that an average of 90 rape cases has been reported daily over the past week, equating to four incidents every hour and one every 15 minutes.

“The urgency for decisive action is clear,” Banerjee stated. “We need strong laws that mandate trials and convictions within 50 days, accompanied by the severest punishments for offenders. Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective.” He urged state governments to take the initiative and press the Union government for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice.

As demonstrations continue across the country, led by medical professionals protesting the violence against their colleagues, tensions within the Trinamool Congress have also surfaced.

Concerns regarding the effectiveness of the party’s leadership have been raised, particularly regarding Banerjee's relative silence on the party's day-to-day operations amid this crisis in West Bengal.