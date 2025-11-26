'To building a Viksit Bharat': PM Modi's letter on Constitution Day calls to shape India's future by 2047

On Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the people of India to place their civic duties at the forefront, emphasising that fulfilling these duties is key to realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047. In his letter marking the 76th year since the adoption of India's Constitution, the PM urged the nation to take collective responsibility for shaping India's democratic future.

The Prime Minister began his letter by paying homage to the Constitution, calling it a guiding force that has driven the country’s progress with clarity and conviction. He reflected on his personal journey, noting how the Constitution allowed someone like him, from a humble background, to rise to the position of the country's Prime Minister. "It is the power of our Constitution that enabled a person like me, coming from a humble and economically disadvantaged family, to serve as the Head of the Government continuously for over 24 years," PM Modi wrote.

He also recalled the special moments he experienced, bowing to the Constitution when he first entered Parliament and during the 2019 election victory, symbolising his respect for the democratic process.

The role of duty in India's future

PM Modi used Constitution Day to focus not only on the significance of the document itself but on the duties outlined within it. He drew attention to Article 51A, which lists Fundamental Duties, stressing that fulfilling these duties is essential for India's social and economic progress. He recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s view that duties create corresponding rights, and that real rights come from the performance of duty. "When we work with this sense of duty, our nation’s social and economic progress will multiply manifold," PM Modi asserted.

Highlighting the importance of youth involvement in democratic processes, he particularly stressed the responsibility to vote. "It is our duty to never miss the opportunity to vote in national, state, and local elections," PM Modi wrote, adding that a focus on first-time voters could strengthen the country's democratic foundation. The Prime Minister encouraged schools and colleges to hold ceremonies on Constitution Day to honour young voters, making them feel connected to the nation-building process.

Legacy and vision for 2047

Looking toward the future, PM Modi reflected on the journey India has made since its independence and how the Constitution has shaped the country’s governance. As India approaches the centenary of its independence in 2047, he urged citizens to make responsible decisions today that will impact future generations. “The policies we frame, the decisions we take today and our collective actions will shape the lives of generations to come,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s letter also emphasised the ongoing importance of national pride and unity. He paid tribute to influential historical figures, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who contributed significantly to India's unity and empowerment.

In closing, PM Modi called on citizens to live with a sense of gratitude and responsibility, ensuring that India stays on track for its goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat. "It is after all our responsibility to fulfil the dreams envisioned by the framers of our Constitution," he wrote.