To celebrate Ram Mandir consecration, SpiceJet launches special sale: Know fares, dates, and more

SpiceJet has announced a special sale to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. During the sale, fares begin from as low as Rs 1,622 (all-inclusive) for domestic and international direct one-way flights, complemented by up to 30 per cent discounts on SpiceMAX, You 1st, and preferred seats.

This offer is valid for bookings made between January 22 and 28, with the travel period extending from January 22 to September 30, 2024, with certain blackout dates applicable. The all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,622 applies to popular domestic routes such as Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-Jaipur, and Guwahati-Bagdogra.

Also read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE: PM arrives for Pran Pratishtha ceremony



To mark this special occasion and to further enhance air connectivity, SpiceJet has announced the launch of new flights connecting major cities of the country to Ayodhya. From Feb 1, the airline said, it will launch non-stop flights to and from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, and Mumbai.



The airline has also operated a special flight to Ayodhya on January 21st, 2024, for passengers attending 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple on Monday (January 22).

Speaking on the launch of the special sale, Spicejet's Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia said, "SpiceJet is thrilled to commemorate the historic ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya with a special sale, offering passengers unbeatable fares and a seamless travel experience. As we connect Ayodhya with major cities and extend our network, we aim to provide convenient and affordable travel options for our valued customers."



This special fare is available across the SpiceJet network, encompassing the website, m-site, mobile app, reservations, and select travel agents. Passengers can take advantage of the Free Date Change Offer for bookings made under the sale offer, applicable when availed at least 96 hours before the flight departure time.



Moreover, passengers can enjoy up to 30 per cent discounts on SpiceMax, Meals, You 1st, and Preferred Seats Add-ons when they book directly on SpiceJet website, m-site, and app.



