‘Today it’s me, tomorrow someone else…’: IAS officer says system has failed her after fourth transfer order in a year

MUST READ | From IIT, IIM and London to IAS: Deoria DM Divya Mittal resigns after 13 years

Singh’s remarks gained importance amid other instances of civil servants deciding to leave the government service. IAS officer Divya Mittal voluntarily resigned after 13 years of service, while another officer Roman Saini resigned after a brief stint in the bureaucracy.

“I reported the insubordination, hoarding of files by the subordinates, and mistreatment meted out to me in the department through proper channels hoping necessary action will be taken,” said Singh, adding that she was instead transferred.

She asked if an IAS officer is so vulnerable that even their subordinates can get them transferred by organising a mutiny. Singh said no IAS officer can do something that warrants a mutiny or a transfer within a month. An officer barely gets to understand their work within a month, she said.

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“How am I supposed to work? My tenures are short 2-3 months, by the time I understand the charge I am removed. Even my subordinates feel I am an easy target, if I don’t work according to them they can get me transferred,” Singh said, adding that she has been sidelined and not given any work. The situation has worsened and her subordinates are threatening her, said Singh.

The officer said that conspirators have won and she has failed. “The system has failed me. Today it’s me, tomorrow another IAS officer will be the target,” she said.