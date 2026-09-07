Purple Style Labs shares make a flop D-st debut; celebrity-back stock lists at 7% discount

To recall, the IPO of Purple Style Labs was sold in the price band of Rs 546-575 apiece between August 31 and September 02. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 26 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 680 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of only 1.29 times, fetching only 64,000 applications and bids just Rs 510 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 1.43 times, while the portion for retail investors was subscribed 1.57 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed only 84 per cent during the three-day subscription period.

Incorporated in August 2015, Purple Style Labs is a multi-brand luxury omni-channel fashion platform operating under Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop (PPUS), offering a curated portfolio of luxury fashion products across womenswear, menswear, jewellery, accessories and kidswear, with a focus on wedding and occasion wear.

Purple Style Labs has notable celebrity investors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salmaan Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Sachin Tendulkar, adding significant visibility to its luxury fashion business. Besides them, marquee names of Dalal Street like Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, Madhusudan Kela, Akash Bhansali and others have also invested in the company.

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Brokerage firms had mixed views on the issue, with some suggesting subscribing to it while others suggesting to avoid it. Axis Capital and IIFL Capital were the book running lead managers for the Purple Style Labs IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd served as the registrar of the issue.