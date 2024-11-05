'Tourism in Goa is down in dumps': Massive drop in foreign tourists; netizens say 'this is just the start'

Tourism in Goa, once India's beach paradise, is now facing a sharp decline, with industry insiders and tourists highlighting significant drops in foreign visitors. The decline has spurred concerns that Goa may be losing its charm in the face of rising competition from more affordable and well-developed destinations in Southeast Asia.
Ramanuj Mukherjee, an entrepreneur, recently took to social media to flag the alarming drop in foreign tourists. Comparing the numbers from 2019 to 2023, he said, "Foreign tourists have abandoned the state already. Russians and Brits who used to visit annually have opted for Sri Lanka instead."
Mukherjee pointed out that, while Indian tourists are still visiting, they may also reconsider Goa as word spreads of high prices and exploitation of tourists.
The data Mukherjee shared paints a stark picture: In 2019, Goa welcomed 8 million domestic tourists and 8.5 million foreign tourists. However, by 2023, domestic tourism remained flat at 8 million, while foreign tourism plummeted to just 1.5 million — a drastic fall that has raised questions about the state's approach to hospitality and infrastructure.
Suraj Balakrishnan, an investor and TEDx speaker, echoed these concerns, describing the drop in foreign visitors as a "much-needed wake-up call" for Goa and India’s tourism sector at large. "You cannot keep charging exorbitant prices for average experiences and expect tourists to keep flowing in," Balakrishnan commented.
Many travelers now find more affordable and attractive options in Southeast Asia, where countries like Thailand and Vietnam offer scenic beaches, robust infrastructure, and a better overall experience.
A social media user, Naveen Varshneya, noted that as countries in Southeast Asia ease visa norms and promote tourism, "all Indian tourist destinations (except temple tourism) will go through a reality check."
Varshneya suggested that destinations in India could be overlooked if the sector fails to address issues like high costs and inconsistent quality.
Another user pointed out that Goa is no longer a budget destination. "Goa has the worst infrastructure of any international beach destination I've visited,” he wrote, adding that in comparison, Thailand's Phuket offers better facilities at a fraction of the cost.
In December 2023, a fund manager, Vijay Mehta, observed that Goa was losing its competitive edge against Southeast Asia due to rising costs. "It's cheaper to go to Hanoi than Goa,” he stated, adding, "Vietnam is the new Thailand with mass affordable tours, direct flights, and good value for money."
Mehta pointed out that India’s high real estate prices have inflated hotel rates, making destinations like Bali and Hanoi more attractive and affordable.
