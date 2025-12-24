Top stocks in news: Tata Steel, GAIL, HCL Tech, Adani Ports, Zydus Life, Coal India, Ola

Indian benchmark indices settled little changed on Tuesday on the back of muted global cues. BSE Sensex shed 42.64 points, or 0.05 per cent, to settle at 85,524.84, while NSE's Nifty50 added 4.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, to close at 26,188. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, December 24, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of GRM overseas shall trade ex-date for bonus, while shares of Nectar Lifesciences shall trade ex-date for buyback. Shares of Prakash Pipes shall trade ex-date for dividend.

GAIL India: The state-run natural gas player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Chhattisgarh for the development of a greenfield gas-based fertilizer project in the state.

Tata Steel: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Tata Steel's proposal to acquire sole control of Tata BlueScope Steel by purchasing the remaining 50 per cent equity stake held by BlueScope Steel Asia Holdings. Tata Steel will take full ownership of Tata BlueScope Steel with this approval.

HCL Technologies: The IT solutions players has announced its participation in Microsoft’s Discovery platform, an advanced agentic AI platform designed to accelerate scientific research and innovation across multiple domains. It will work with Microsoft to drive breakthroughs in areas such as chemistry, materials science, drug discovery and semiconductor design.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The company board has approved the allotment of 14.38 crore equity shares of the company, on a preferential basis, to Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings, for consideration other than cash, towards the discharge of the total non-cash consideration payable for the acquisition of 100 per cent ordinary share capital of Abbot Point Port Holdings Pte from Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings Pte.

Coal India: The state-run coal miner's board has given in-principle approval for the listing of South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields. The proposed in-principle listing of both subsidiaries is subject to the completion of various regulatory approvals.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma player's subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global, United Arab Emirates, has entered into a strategic partnership with Bioeq, a Swiss biopharma firm, for the licensing, supply, and commercialization of Bioeq’s Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) inhibitor, Nufymco—an interchangeable biosimilar of Lucentis (Ranibizumab)—for the US market.

Federal Bank: The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of certain warrants of Federal Bank by Asia II Topco XIII Pte. Upon full exercise of the warrants, Asia II Topco will hold 9.99% of the paid-up share capital of Federal Bank on a fully diluted basis.

Ola Electric Mobility: The electric vehicle player's material wholly owned subsidiary, Ola Electric Technologies (OET), has approved the allotment of 10 crore optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (OCRPS) worth Rs 100 crore. The approval was granted at OET’s board meeting held on December 23.

Rail Vikas Nigam: Saleem Ahmad has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the state-run railway firm, effective December 23. However, Sukhmal Chand Jain has ceased to be the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its manufacturing facility in Gujarat, with the regulator classifying the inspection outcome as 'no action indicated' (NAI). The surveillance inspection was conducted at its manufacturing unit located at Kadu village in Gujarat between October 6-10, 2025.

Physicswallah: The recently listed new-age ed-tech company’s subsidiary, Penpencil Edu Services, has executed a sale deed for the acquisition of 1.76 acres of land for Rs 69.5 crore in Ranchi to support future business expansion.

Ajanta Pharma: The drugmaker has entered into an in-licensing agreement with Biocon Ltd for semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist. In an exchange filing, Ajanta Pharma said Biocon will supply semaglutide to the company for exclusive marketing in 23 countries and semi-exclusive marketing in three countries across Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.

Vikran Engineering: The EPC solutions player has received a major work order worth Rs 2,035.26 crore from Onix Renewables for the development of a 600 MW AC solar power project. The contract involves turnkey EPC works, including design, engineering, procurement, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the solar plants across multiple locations in Maharashtra.

SJS Enterprises: The auto ancillary has signed a technology licence-cum-supply agreement (TLA) with Hong Kong-based BOE Varitronix (BOEVX) to undertake optical bonding and assembly of automotive display systems in India. It will assemble and optically bond automotive displays for four-wheelers and supply them to customers in the domestic market.

Godfrey Phillips India: The cigarette company has filed a claim with the insurance company (insurer) for Rs 344.49 crore against the loss caused by a fire at the tobacco processing plant and warehouse of a third party in Andhra Pradesh, where the company processes and stores its tobacco leaf inventory.

Endurance Technologies: A cybersecurity incident occurred on the auto ancillary firms' IT infrastructure. Upon detection, the company took immediate steps to isolate the affected systems, and remediation measures have been initiated to contain and mitigate the impact of the incident. There is no material impact on the core operations or financial position.

Monte Carlo Fashions: The textile and apparel player has received multiple letters of award (LoAs) from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam (MPUVNL) for solar PV-based power plants (SPPs) for solar photovoltaic power-generating stations, with a total capacity of 35 MW (AC), under the Surya Mitra Krishi Feeders Scheme – PM KUSUM-C. The EPC order is worth Rs 147 crore.

GPT Infraprojects: The infra player has received an order worth Rs 199.2 crore from North Eastern Railway for the construction of substructures, including fabrication of superstructures and their launching, for important bridges over the River Rapti between Balrampur and Bahraich stations, in connection with the new line work between the Khalilabad–Bahraich section.

Surana Telecom and Power: The utilities company has received eight letters of award (LOAs) worth Rs 175 crore for the development of a 51.3 MW solar power project in Madhya Pradesh.