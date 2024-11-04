Transforming 400,000 classrooms: How BenQ is using interactive tech for learning in India

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ Asia, talks about the company’s groundbreaking initiatives and products that are shaping the future of technology in India. From expanding the Make in India campaign to revolutionizing the competitive gaming landscape with cutting-edge esports monitors, Singh discusses BenQ's strategy for innovation and social impact.

Q.1. BenQ has recently launched Make in India Interactive Flat Panels. Are there plans to expand the Make in India initiative to other product categories, such as projectors or monitors?

BenQ has recently introduced the Google EDLA-Certified BenQ Board Essential RE04 Series, which includes interactive flat panels designed to enhance communication and learning, offering robust security and access to apps via the official Play Store. These models, proudly manufactured in India, support the Make in India initiative while ensuring high-quality and accessible technology for educational institutions.

Looking ahead, we are exploring the potential to expand local manufacturing across our broader range of our B2B projector segment. With strong government backing and a favorable business environment, we aim to leverage local resources and talent to continue delivering innovative, high-quality products for the Indian market.



Q.2. With BenQ's recent launch of the first-in-class 540Hz esports monitor in India, how do you envision this product influencing the future of competitive gaming?

BenQ’s introduction of the ZOWIE XL2586X, a 540Hz esports monitor, is set to transform the competitive gaming scene in the country. The monitor is packed with innovations like the new DyAcTM 2 technology and a high-speed Fast TN panel, redefines motion clarity and responsiveness.

With the 540 Hz refresh rate, gamers will experience unprecedented fluidity and reduced motion blur, allowing them to track fast-moving objects with precision. This leap in technology gives esports players a decisive edge in fast-action games, helping them react faster and make split-second decisions confidently. The Fast TN panel also translates to various in-game benefits such as recovering faster from flash bangs as well as reduced overshoot.

In addition, the XL2586X’s vibrant color performance, enhanced by a new vivid color film, makes it easier for players to spot enemies, minimizing distractions and improving focus. Its ergonomic design, including a smoother and more precise height-adjustable mechanism, ensures players maintain a comfortable posture even during long gaming sessions.

As India’s esports community continues to thrive, the ZOWIE XL2586X will undoubtedly raise the bar for both performance and reliability. With this state-of-the-art technology, BenQ is ready to elevate the standard of play and inspire a new wave of competitive gamers across the country.



Q.3. As OTT platforms fuel the growing demand for home cinema experiences, how is BenQ aligning its 4K laser projectors with consumer expectations, and what key trends are shaping this market?

We cater to the home entertainment market extensively with our projector lineup, especially our 4K laser projectors which elevate the home entertainment experience.

Several key trends are shaping this landscape:

Emerging Home Theater Enthusiasts: The rise of streaming platforms has created a new generation of viewer’s eager to replicate the cinema experience at home. BenQ's projectors deliver exceptional picture quality and vibrant colors, enhancing the viewing experience of high-resolution content.

Versatile Technology: Innovations in projector technology, such as the short-throw 4K models for instance the X300G, allows for large screen projections even in compact spaces. This adaptability caters to diverse living environments, making home cinema more accessible.

High-End Audio-Visual Systems: Consumers are increasingly seeking premium setups that mimic theater atmospheres. BenQ's projectors, when combined with advanced surround sound systems, provide a comprehensive home cinema experience that meets these demands.

Cost-Effective Home Viewing: With declining theater attendance, many consumers are opting for the convenience and savings of home viewing. BenQ's flagship 4K projectors, such as the W5800, enables viewers to enjoy cinematic experiences without the associated costs of going out.

By aligning our products with current demands and Industry trends—offering stunning visuals, adaptable technology — BenQ is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for home cinema solutions in an era defined by streaming services and evolving consumer preferences.

Q.4. BenQ has a dedicated product line-up for niche segments like coding and designer monitors, which few brands are specifically targeting. What trends are you seeing in the demand for these specialized monitors, and how is BenQ positioning itself to meet the needs of these professionals?

At BenQ, we're proactively adapting to the evolving needs of specialized markets, particularly coding and design professionals. As technology plays an increasingly vital role in IT and creative industries, we're poised to meet the growing demand for tailored monitors that precisely address the unique requirements of these users

For programmers, BenQ's RD series, such as the recently released RD280U, exemplifies this focus. This monitor features a unique 3:2 aspect ratio, which enhances vertical workspace—ideal for coding tasks. It includes specialized coding modes that improve text clarity and eye-care technologies designed to reduce eye strain during long coding sessions. These features are tailored specifically for programmers, ensuring an optimized work environment that enhances productivity and comfort.

In the realm of design, the demand for high-quality displays has surged as designers increasingly use MacOS devices like iMacs and MacBooks. BenQ's PD3225U monitor addresses this need with its 4K resolution and color accuracy, making it suitable for professionals who require precise color representation to bring their artwork to life. The monitor’s capabilities support a growing community of designers who seek displays that can handle intricate graphic work while maintaining compatibility with their existing Apple devices.

Overall, BenQ’s commitment to developing monitors tailored for these specialized segments reflects a keen understanding of market trends and user needs, positioning the brand as a leader in providing effective solutions for both programmers and designers.



Q.5. How are BenQ’s interactive flat panels contributing to the digitization of education in India, and what impact have you seen in bridging the digital divide and enhancing learning outcomes in schools?

BenQ's interactive flat panels are significantly contributing to the digitization of education in India. By digitizing over 400,000 classrooms, BenQ is playing a crucial role in transforming traditional learning environments into engaging and interactive spaces.

Key Contributions:

Digitization of Classrooms: Over the past 20 years, BenQ has focused on integrating technology into classrooms, making education more accessible and interactive. This commitment has been instrumental in enhancing the quality of education at the grassroots level.

Enhanced Learning Outcomes: The use of interactive panels has led to a remarkable increase in student engagement by incorporating gamified learning experiences, these technologies have drastically improved students' attention spans, making learning more enjoyable and effective.

Community Engagement: The impact extends beyond students to the entire community. Events such as the Chandrayan moon landing brought families together, fostering a collective learning experience and increasing community interest in education.

Empowering Educators: Training sessions for teachers have resulted in a significant shift in teaching methodologies, with over 50% of educators transitioning from traditional chalkboards to interactive panels. This empowerment encourages innovative teaching practices and continuous professional development.

Overall, BenQ's initiatives are not only digitizing education but also creating a sustainable model that enhances learning outcomes and bridges the digital divide in India. The focus on technology access in classrooms is reshaping the educational landscape for underprivileged children, ensuring they receive quality education and access to modern learning tools.

