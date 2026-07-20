Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar was found dead inside his office at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Agartala on Monday, with preliminary reports pointing to a suspected case of suicide.

According to initial information, the senior IPS officer was found hanging inside his office chamber at the PHQ. He was rushed to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.

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Confirming the development, Secretary to the Chief Minister Kiran Gitte, IAS, said that Dhankar was found dead at his office in Agartala. He added that preliminary reports suggest the officer allegedly died by suicide, though the exact circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be officially confirmed.

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Speaking to reporters, Senior Doctor of GBP Hospital Dr Pradip Bhowmik said, "When he was brought here around 12:00 PM, our attending doctor examined him. We could not find any pulse, blood pressure, temperature, or any other vital signs. Immediately, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated in the emergency unit. A team of our experts provided CPR for about 48 minutes. Despite all our efforts, we could not revive him, and at 12:48 PM, we officially declared him dead."

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When asked about the cause of death, Dr Bhowmik said, "Since he was brought in with no vital signs, it was not possible for us to diagnose any underlying condition in that state. As it is brought-in-dead case, we are sending the body for a post-mortem examination."

Responding to questions on whether there were signs of hanging or external injuries, he said, "Only the post-mortem report can confirm that; we are not experts in that area."

Asked if there were visible marks on the neck, the doctor said, "We didn't have the opportunity or time to examine that closely because the situation was so critical when he arrived. Now, the post-mortem will be conducted, and they will examine everything in detail."

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Senior police officials reached the PHQ soon after the incident and secured the area. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding Dhankar's death.

Police are yet to issue an official statement, while the exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem examination.