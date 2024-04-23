Trouble for INDIA bloc in Sangli: Congress rebel Vishal Patil to fight as Independent

In a setback for the INDIA bloc in Maharashtra's Sangli, Congress' Vishal Patil refused to withdraw his nomination from the seat that fell in Uddhav Thackerary-led Shiv Sena's kitty after hectic negotiations between the grand old party and Sena (UBT). Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP, and Congress are part of the INDIA bloc.

The Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) were engaged in a tussle over the Sangli seat, which falls in Western Maharashtra, for several weeks and the latter unilaterally declared wrestler Chandrahar Patil as its candidate. However, Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam wrote to the party's central leadership to allow Vishal Patil to contest from Sangli. However, that did not yield any positive result and Sena prevailed.

Now, Patil has decided to contest as an Independent - a move that may hurt Sena's prospects and strengthen BJP's chances.

"As the Shiv Sena (UBT) did not withdraw its candidate, I have decided to contest the election as an Independent candidate. I received calls from some senior leaders asking me to withdraw my nominations and my family members were promised key positions," Patil said addressing a press conference.

"I am grateful for these offers, but this struggle is not mine. It is of the people. I am the people's candidate, I am the candidate of Congress workers' self-esteem. I still consider myself a Congress party candidate," he said, adding the Congress workers are supporting him and the contest represented the essence of the party's existence.

The BJP has fielded Sanjaykaka Ramchandra Patil from Sangli. In 2019, the saffron party won Sangli when Sanjaykaka Patil bagged the seat by 42.77 per cent.

In Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting on 21, Congress 17, and Sharad Pawar's NCP on 10.