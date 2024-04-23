'Woman killed as she voted for BJP': Annamalai shares video of family, says DMK 'cannot silence our voices'

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai on Tuesday hit back at the Tamil Nadu government of MK Stalin over a woman's alleged murder in Cuddalore on the polling day, April 19. While Annamalai claims that the woman, Gomathi, was beaten to death by the DMK workers, the police maintain that the incident happened due to previous enmity. The police also booked the BJP chief on Monday on charges of provocation with an intent to cause riot.

However, Annamalai today reiterated his charge and shared a video in which the victim's husband and her relatives can be heard saying that it wasn't some previous enmity, and the real reason was that she voted for the BJP. "I understand that the Fascist DMK Govt has filed an FIR on my name for exposing the truth about Smt Gomathi's murder by DMK Goons," he said in a tweet.

"Listen to Smt. Gomathi’s husband & her relatives confirming that it wasn’t some previous enmity, and the real reason is that she voted for the BJP, which led to her being beaten up by DMK Goons," the BJP leader said.

I understand that the Fascist DMK Govt has filed an FIR on my name for exposing the truth about Smt Gomathi’s murder by DMK Goons.



Listen to Smt. Gomathi’s husband & her relatives confirming that it wasn’t some previous enmity, and the real reason is that she voted for the BJP,… pic.twitter.com/oVbTpZrNQV — K.Annamalai (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@annamalai_k) April 22, 2024

Annamalai said the DMK government cannot silence his voice by filing frivolous cases, as he said many cases, including the ones filed by Stalin, have been filed against him for being the voice of the people and for exposing the truth. "Thiru @mkstalin, the day of your ouster is not far. File as many cases as you want; we won't compromise & budge!" he added.

The Cuddalore District Police in a statement said that a dispute had broken out between two groups in Srimushnam on April 19, the polling day in Tamil Nadu, over the withdrawal of a case. During the altercation, the police said, Gomathi intervened to calm the situation but ended up being pushed down and sustaining severe injuries. She succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the hospital.

