Two tankers carrying Indian seafarers hit in Strait of Hormuz & Oman, MEA condemns strikes  

In a separate strike, the Nicaragua-flagged tanker MT Petro Dolphin — also manned by 11 Indian nationals — was hit by a drone at the Sohar Anchorage off Oman. While nine crew members were rescued and reported safe, two remain missing as local Coast Guard units lead search-and-rescue operations.

According to preliminary information, a total of 12 crew members were on board the tanker at the time of the incident. They comprised 11 Indian nationals and one Bangladeshi national.

Drone Attack on Tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN at Sohar Anchorage, Oman; Two Indian Seafarers Missing A total of 12 crew members, including 11 Indians, were on board; 10 were rescued safely, while the Coast Guard is searching for the missing seafarers. Oman/New Delhi, October 11, 2026: The Nicaragua-flagged tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN, which was awaiting berthing at Sohar Anchorage, Oman, was reportedly attacked by a drone. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 AM local time on October 11. Following the incident, two Indian seafarers are reported missing, while 10 crew members have been rescued safely. According to preliminary information received from the relevant sources, a total of 12 crew members were on board the tanker at the time of the incident. They comprised 11 Indian nationals and one Bangladeshi national. #MTPETRODOLPHIN #DroneAttack #Oman #SoharAnchorage #IndianSeafarers #MissingSeafarers #SeafarersSafety #MaritimeSecurity #TankerAttack #IndianCrew #CoastGuard #SearchAndRescue #ShippingNews #MaritimeNews #IndianMariners #DGMA #DGShipping #MarineSafety #BreakingNews #VoiceOfSea @dgshipping_IN @MEAIndia @sarbanandsonwal @Shantanu_bjp @PMOIndia @InSeaandshore — Marine Tanks (Voice of Sea) (@MarineTanksInd) October 11, 2026

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the attacks, warning that recurring hostilities against commercial shipping in the vital waterway risk aggravating an already volatile regional situation.

Advertisement

The Indian Embassy in Muscat is coordinating closely with Omani authorities and respective ship management companies to locate the missing crew and provide immediate assistance.

Emphasising that the safety of Indian seafarers remains paramount, the MEA reiterated its call for immediate de-escalation, diplomatic dialogue, and the strict upholding of freedom of navigation under international law.

Statement on the attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/SqBo213LvT https://t.co/t4zJMeZSdZ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 11, 2026





The attacks are not an isolated event. On October 6, 11 Indian sailors were among 12 crew members injured when a projectile struck the Panama-flagged vessel MT On Peace off Oman’s coast on Tuesday while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

The injured crew members were evacuated with help from Omani authorities and are receiving treatment in Khasab, Oman. Of the vessel’s 19 crew members, 17 are Indians.

Attacks on commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz have risen in recent weeks following the collapse of Iran-US peace talks and amid the ongoing US blockade.

At least seven tanker attacks were recorded in the first week of October, including strikes on the Kuwait-flagged MT Kazimah III and the Liberia-flagged Lipsi. The attacks are continuing even as crude shipments through the waterway have recovered to near pre-war levels.