Two tankers carrying Indian seafarers hit in Strait of Hormuz & Oman, MEA condemns strikes  

In a separate strike, the Nicaragua-flagged tanker MT Petro Dolphin — also manned by 11 Indian nationals — was hit by a drone at the Sohar Anchorage off Oman. While nine crew members were rescued and reported safe, two remain missing as local Coast Guard units lead search-and-rescue operations.
According to preliminary information, a total of 12 crew members were on board the tanker at the time of the incident. They comprised 11 Indian nationals and one Bangladeshi national.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the attacks, warning that recurring hostilities against commercial shipping in the vital waterway risk aggravating an already volatile regional situation.
The Indian Embassy in Muscat is coordinating closely with Omani authorities and respective ship management companies to locate the missing crew and provide immediate assistance.
Emphasising that the safety of Indian seafarers remains paramount, the MEA reiterated its call for immediate de-escalation, diplomatic dialogue, and the strict upholding of freedom of navigation under international law.
The attacks are not an isolated event. On October 6, 11 Indian sailors were among 12 crew members injured when a projectile struck the Panama-flagged vessel MT On Peace off Oman’s coast on Tuesday while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
The injured crew members were evacuated with help from Omani authorities and are receiving treatment in Khasab, Oman. Of the vessel’s 19 crew members, 17 are Indians.
Attacks on commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz have risen in recent weeks following the collapse of Iran-US peace talks and amid the ongoing US blockade.
At least seven tanker attacks were recorded in the first week of October, including strikes on the Kuwait-flagged MT Kazimah III and the Liberia-flagged Lipsi. The attacks are continuing even as crude shipments through the waterway have recovered to near pre-war levels.