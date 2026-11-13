Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Meesho block deal: Rs 1,175 crore worth shares to change hands today; key details

Meesho block deal: Rs 1,175 crore worth shares to change hands today; key details

MEESHO254.11(2.40%)

Meesho provides exposure to the structural expansion of value e-commerce across smaller cities and underserved markets, analysts said.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 8:30 AM IST
Meesho block deal: Rs 1,175 crore worth shares to change hands today; key detailsMOFSL said Meesho’s asset-light model with negative working capital and improving unit economics makes for a unique combination of a scaled platform business.

Meesho Ltd shares are in focus on Friday as shareholder SVF II Meerkat (DE) LLC plans to offload up to 4.77 crore shares through block deals worth Rs 1,175 crore. The offer floor price is set at Rs 246.23 per share, a 2.54 per cent discount to Meesho's Thursday closing price of Rs 252.65 apiece on the NSE. Morgan Stanley is acting as the placement agent.

Advertisement

Meesho has 463 crore shares outstanding, of which 226 crore are part of the free float. The stock has climbed 10 per cent over the past month.

The scrip has climbed 10 per cent in the past one month.

Meesho provides exposure to the structural expansion of value e-commerce across smaller cities and underserved markets. Increasing transaction volumes, improving monetisation and better fulfilment efficiency could strengthen its long-term earnings potential, - Ventura Securities said on Thursday.

Post Q2 results, MOFSL said Meesho’s asset-light model with negative working capital and improving unit economics makes for a unique combination of a scaled platform business with a long runway for growth and potential margin inflection.

It is factoring in a 25 per cent net merchandise value (NMV) CAGR over FY26-31, driven by annual transacting user (ATU) additions and rising platform adoption. Higher ad monetisation and normalising logistics spread should help drive contribution margin to 7.8 per cent by FY31 against 6 per cent in Q2), it said adding that operating leverage should enable break-even in FY28, with adjusted Ebitda margin rising to 4 per cent.

Advertisement

"We reiterate BUY with a revised TP of INR265, premised on 30x FY31E adj. marketplace EBITDA, discounted to December 28," it said.

Meesho had posted 23 per cent YoY growth in net merchandise value (NMV) against estimate of 31 per cent. The management attributed the miss to delayed festive season in FY27. Annual transacting user (ATU) rose 21 per cent YoY for the quarter. "A positive surprise was 140 basis points sequentially improvement in the contribution margin (CM) to 6 per cent (vs our estimate of 4.8 per cent) though adjusted  EBITDA margin (as percentage points of NMV) was only up 20 bps QoQ to minus 1 per cent," Nomura said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 8:29 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more