Meesho block deal: Rs 1,175 crore worth shares to change hands today; key details

The scrip has climbed 10 per cent in the past one month.

Meesho provides exposure to the structural expansion of value e-commerce across smaller cities and underserved markets. Increasing transaction volumes, improving monetisation and better fulfilment efficiency could strengthen its long-term earnings potential, - Ventura Securities said on Thursday.

Post Q2 results, MOFSL said Meesho’s asset-light model with negative working capital and improving unit economics makes for a unique combination of a scaled platform business with a long runway for growth and potential margin inflection.

It is factoring in a 25 per cent net merchandise value (NMV) CAGR over FY26-31, driven by annual transacting user (ATU) additions and rising platform adoption. Higher ad monetisation and normalising logistics spread should help drive contribution margin to 7.8 per cent by FY31 against 6 per cent in Q2), it said adding that operating leverage should enable break-even in FY28, with adjusted Ebitda margin rising to 4 per cent.

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"We reiterate BUY with a revised TP of INR265, premised on 30x FY31E adj. marketplace EBITDA, discounted to December 28," it said.

Meesho had posted 23 per cent YoY growth in net merchandise value (NMV) against estimate of 31 per cent. The management attributed the miss to delayed festive season in FY27. Annual transacting user (ATU) rose 21 per cent YoY for the quarter. "A positive surprise was 140 basis points sequentially improvement in the contribution margin (CM) to 6 per cent (vs our estimate of 4.8 per cent) though adjusted EBITDA margin (as percentage points of NMV) was only up 20 bps QoQ to minus 1 per cent," Nomura said.