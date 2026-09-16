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Umanga Kumawat returns to Google job after Miss Universe India 2026 finale, shares daily routine

Umanga Kumawat returns to Google job after Miss Universe India 2026 finale, shares daily routine

The engineer, who represented Madhya Pradesh at the national pageant and secured a place in the Top 20, recently shared a glimpse of her return to corporate life through an Instagram Reel

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 2:49 PM IST
Umanga Kumawat returns to Google job after Miss Universe India 2026 finale, shares daily routineThe engineer, who represented Madhya Pradesh at the national pageant

Days after stepping onto the stage at the Miss Universe India 2026 finale, Umanga Kumawat has returned to a very different setting: her workplace at Google in Bengaluru.

The engineer, who represented Madhya Pradesh at the national pageant and secured a place in the Top 20, recently shared a glimpse of her return to corporate life through an Instagram Reel.

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Kumawat’s return to work comes just weeks after the Miss Universe India 2026 finale held in Jaipur on August 23. Kerala’s Kaziah Liz Mejo won the national title and is set to represent India at the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico in November.

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In her one-minute “day in my life” video, Kumawat documented her routine as she headed back to the Google office in Bengaluru. The Reel begins with her getting ready for work before she picks her office essentials, including her laptop sleeve, backpack and earbuds.

She opted for a black top paired with bright red trousers for her office look before heading to the Google campus. The video then gives followers a glimpse of her regular workday, offering a sharp contrast to the glamour, rehearsals and stage appearances associated with a national beauty pageant.

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The Reel also captures elements of her routine at the Google campus, including her workday and lunch. Her return has drawn attention online because of the unusual combination of careers, working as a technology professional while simultaneously pursuing modelling and pageantry.

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Kumawat’s journey reflects the growing trend of professionals pursuing interests outside their primary careers. While her professional life revolves around technology, she has also taken part in one of India’s prominent beauty pageants.

According to an Instagram video, she works as a Google Cloud engineer in Bengaluru. Her ability to move from the national pageant stage back into a corporate environment within weeks has made her Instagram post particularly noticeable.

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Published on: Sep 16, 2026 2:49 PM IST
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