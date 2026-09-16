Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Welspun Living's arm gets credit rating upgrade, check stock reaction

Welspun Living's arm gets credit rating upgrade, check stock reaction

Welspun Living: The rating agency upgraded the rating for the bank loan facilities to IND AA+/Stable/IND A1+.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 12:32 PM IST
Welspun Living's arm gets credit rating upgrade, check stock reaction Shares of Welspun Living opened at Rs 201.35 apiece against their previous close of Rs 202.25 on Wednesday.

Welspun Living Ltd shares fell in Wednesday's trade even as India Ratings and Research upgraded the credit rating of its material subsidiary, Welspun Global Brands Ltd, for bank loan facilities worth Rs 900 crore.

The rating agency upgraded the rating for the bank loan facilities to IND AA+/Stable/IND A1+. The rating action was classified as upgraded, according to the company's exchange filing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shares of Welspun Living opened at Rs 201.35 apiece against their previous close of Rs 202.25 on Wednesday. The stock touched a high of Rs 204.40 and a low of Rs 195.65 so far. The day's low marked a decline of around 3.26 per cent over the previous closing price.

The credit rating disclosure relates to Welspun Global Brands, a material subsidiary of Welspun Living. The bank loan facilities covered under the revised rating amount to Rs 9,000 million, or Rs 900 crore.

The company disclosed the rating revision under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Welspun Living is engaged in the home textiles business and has operations spanning products including towels, bed and bath linen and other home textile offerings.

Advertisement

Welspun Living is a major global textile manufacturing company from India that specializes in home solutions, bed and bath linens, and flooring products. Formerly known as Welspun India Limited, the Mumbai-headquartered company changed its name in September 2023 to reflect its broader focus on lifestyle and home living.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more