HAL, BDL, Mazagon Dock, Astra Microwave, Data Patterns: HSBC shares target prices for defence stocks

HSBC has initiated coverage on a host of defence stocks including Data Patterns India Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Astra Microwave, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL). The initiation of coverage comes in the backdrop of a 17.7 per cent surge in the Nifty India Defence index compared with 11.15 per cent drop in the Nifty during the same period. Multi-year defence spending cycle offers a strong earnings visibility, led by domestic procurement and rising exports, HSBC analysts said.
!ndia’s defense spending is seen rising to $65 billion-$91 billion in FY37, or 2.8-3.9 times the FY27 level, analysts including Pinakin Parekh wrote in a note as the bank starts coverage on the sector.