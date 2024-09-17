‘Unacceptable’: Indian consulate in New York condemns vandalism of BAPS Swaminarayan Temple

The Indian Consulate General in New York condemned the vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville. The consulate called the vandalism “unacceptable”.

The consulate is in touch with the US law enforcement authorities, it said. “The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable; The Consulate @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with US law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act,” the consulate said.

According to footage shared online, expletives were sprayed on the road and the signage outside the temple. Despite the vandalism the temple is expected to hold the scheduled prayer meeting later in the afternoon.

The vandalism was also condemned by the Hindu American Foundation that urged the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security to investigate the attack, especially after the “threats to Hindu institutions as a large Indian community gathering is planned in nearby Nassau County this weekend”.

Executive director of the Hindu American Foundation Suhag Shukla said it was hard to comprehend the absolute cowardice of those “who would attack a Hindu temple to air hatred for an elected leader”. He said that the recent attacks at Hindu and Indian institutions must be seen in the context of the threat scenario.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a mega community event on September 22 at the 16000-seater Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which is 28 km away from Melville, where the temple is located.