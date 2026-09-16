‘Unacceptable, unprofessional conduct’: India summons envoy after Pakistani ship collides with Indian warship

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a strongly worded statement condemning the "unacceptable and unprofessional conduct" of the Pakistani naval units that led to the collision. The incident comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after last year's Operation Sindoor.

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Sources revealed this was the second such incident in six months in the Arabian Sea, where Pakistani Navy warships have engaged in dangerous close manoeuvres near Indian Navy vessels conducting anti-piracy and surveillance missions near the Gulf of Aden.

The collision took place in the North Arabian Sea on the evening of September 15. The Indian warship was on a routine surveillance mission when it was shadowed by PNS Hunain, an offshore patrol vessel. Repeated warnings were issued over Channel 16, the maritime radio channel used for distress communication.

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Despite the warnings, the Pakistani vessel suddenly increased speed and crossed the Indian warship's bow from the starboard side. The bow of the Pakistani ship brushed against the Indian warship. Sources confirmed there was no structural damage, no injuries, and no loss of capability on the Indian side. The Indian warship continued its mission after the incident.

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The Indian Navy has raised the matter with the Pakistan military through established channels. PNS Hunain, commissioned in July 2024, is equipped with anti-ship and anti-air weapons and sensors, along with a terminal defence system.

India stated that the conduct of the Pakistani ship violated Article 10 of the 1991 agreement between the two countries on advance notice of military exercises, manoeuvres and troop movements. Article 10 sets safety guidelines for naval vessels and submarines operating in international waters and requires Indian and Pakistani naval ships to maintain a distance of at least three nautical miles, or around 5.6 km, from each other to prevent accidents.

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The MEA said the Pakistani ship's conduct breached the 1991 agreement. The Pakistani diplomat was asked to convey to the concerned authorities the need for all military units to exercise due care and respect relevant bilateral agreements to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

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India has also instructed its Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad to lodge a similar protest with Pakistan's foreign ministry.