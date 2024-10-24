scorecardresearch
Union cabinet approves new railway line connecting Amravati with investment of Rs 2,245 Cr

Union cabinet approves new railway line connecting Amravati with investment of Rs 2,245 Cr

The new rail line will span 57 kilometres and will be 3.2 km long. A new railway bridge will be constructed on River Krishna for this

In a move to enhance infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, the Union Cabinet has approved the construction of a new railway line linking the state's new capital, Amravati. The approved project entails a robust investment of Rs 2,245 crore, aimed at improving connectivity and boosting economic development in the region.

This new railway line is expected to facilitate better transportation links for residents and businesses, fostering growth in Amravati and surrounding areas. The new rail line will span 57 kilometres and will be 3.2 km long. A new railway bridge will be constructed on River Krishna for this. 

It will provide direct rail connectivity to Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Nagpur

Published on: Oct 24, 2024, 3:43 PM IST
