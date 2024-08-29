UP CM Yogi's sharp jibe at SP on state's condition before 2017: 'Lawlessness became its identity'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a job fair on Thursday, highlighting the significant transformation of the state’s identity since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took power in 2017. Yogi criticised the previous Samajwadi Party government, asserting that Uttar Pradesh has shifted from a period of lawlessness to becoming a model of development.

"Before 2017, UP was desperate for its identity, anarchy was at its peak. Lawlessness had become its identity, and riots occurred before every festival. Daughters and businesses were not safe," CM stated, reflecting on the challenges faced by the state prior to the BJP administration.

He emphasised the impact of these issues on the youth, noting that many were compelled to leave Uttar Pradesh, resulting in an identity crisis among the younger population.

Yogi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the state's struggles and urged voters to support a BJP government, which he claims has revitalized Uttar Pradesh.

"Today, UP is what it should be—a model of development, good governance, and law and order," he declared.

In his remarks, Adityanath also targeted the Samajwadi Party, suggesting their legacy was marked by a lack of safety for citizens, particularly women and business owners.

"Lawlessness and jeopardizing the safety of daughters and businessmen was their identity," he added, reinforcing his stance on the need for continued change in governance.

(With PTI inputs)

