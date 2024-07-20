UP constitutes Lucknow State Capital Region on lines of Delhi-NCR to boost urban development, decongest city

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a notification for the formation of the Lucknow State Capital Region (SCR) on the lines of the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

The development is likely to give a boost to balanced urban development in the state capital and its adjoining districts besides decongesting Lucknow.

Governor Anandiben Patel also approved the establishment of Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region Development Authority (UP-SCRDA). The Housing and Urban Planning Department issued the notification following her approval to the proposals.

According to the notification, a total area of 27,826 sq km will be included in the SCR.

The newly formed Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region encompasses the capital city of Lucknow (2,528 sq km) along with the surrounding areas of Hardoi (5,985 sq km), Sitapur (5,743 sq km), Unnao (4,558 sq km), Rae Bareli (4,609 sq km), and Barabanki (4,402 sq km). The total area of the Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region will be 27,826 square km.

On March 6, months after the UP government decided to develop the State Capital Region surrounding Lucknow along the lines of the National Capital Region in Delhi, the state Cabinet had approved the draft for it and also other region development authority ordinance.

The UP-SCRDA will oversee the implementation of development projects and ensure effective management of resources within the newly defined area.

It will be constituted under the chairmanship of the chief minister. The chief secretary of the state will be its vice-chairman and Additional Chief Secretary Housing and Urban Planning, Divisional Commissioners of Lucknow and Ayodhya, District Magistrates of all the concerned districts, Vice-Chairmen of Lucknow, Unnao-Shuklaganj and Rae Bareli Development Authorities and many other officers will be members.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had initiated this project in September 2022.

“People from different cities want to come here and make their permanent residence. The population pressure is also increasing in the surrounding districts and many a times complaints of unplanned development are also received. In such a situation, keeping in view the future requirements, ‘Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region’ should be formed on the lines of National Capital Region (NCR),” he had said.