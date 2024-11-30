scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
UP: Massive fire engulfs Varanasi railway station, hundreds of vehicles destroyed

Feedback

UP: Massive fire engulfs Varanasi railway station, hundreds of vehicles destroyed

The fire broke out in the parking area of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, causing significant damage. Over 200 vehicles were reportedly burned, including many two-wheelers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The fire broke out in the parking area of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, causing significant damage. The fire broke out in the parking area of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, causing significant damage.

A devastating fire broke out at the Varanasi railway station on Saturday, reducing hundreds of vehicles to ashes. The fire started in the early morning and quickly spread through the parking lot, engulfing cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles.

The fire broke out in the parking area of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, causing significant damage. Over 200 vehicles were reportedly burned, including many two-wheelers. Videos from the scene showed several vehicles destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

Story to be updated soon.

Published on: Nov 30, 2024, 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement