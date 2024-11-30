UP: Massive fire engulfs Varanasi railway station, hundreds of vehicles destroyed

A devastating fire broke out at the Varanasi railway station on Saturday, reducing hundreds of vehicles to ashes. The fire started in the early morning and quickly spread through the parking lot, engulfing cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles.

The fire broke out in the parking area of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, causing significant damage. Over 200 vehicles were reportedly burned, including many two-wheelers. Videos from the scene showed several vehicles destroyed.

#WATCH | UP: Several two-wheelers destroyed after a fire broke out at the parking lot of Varanasi Cantt railway station, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yjqyADzOih — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

