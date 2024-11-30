UP: Massive fire engulfs Varanasi railway station, hundreds of vehicles destroyed

A devastating fire broke out at the Varanasi railway station on Saturday, reducing hundreds of vehicles to ashes. The fire started in the early morning and quickly spread through the parking lot, engulfing cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles.
The fire broke out in the parking area of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, causing significant damage. Over 200 vehicles were reportedly burned, including many two-wheelers. Videos from the scene showed several vehicles destroyed.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but no injuries were reported in the incident.
Story to be updated soon.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today