India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has emerged as one of the world's most successful digital payment platforms, recording explosive growth in transaction volumes over the past five years while steadily expanding its footprint beyond India's borders. UPI is now operational in 9 countries, reflecting India's growing influence in global digital payments and financial technology.

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Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), UPI was launched on April 11, 2016, with the aim of enabling instant bank-to-bank money transfers through mobile devices. Over the last decade, it has transformed India's payment ecosystem by making digital transactions fast, seamless, and accessible to millions of users.

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Over the past five financial years, UPI transactions have rapidly surged. UPI handled 4,595.61 crore transactions of ₹ 84.16 lakh crore in FY 2021–2022. Transactions reached 8,371.44 crore in FY 2022–2023, 13,112.95 crore in FY 2023–2024, and 18,586.60 crore in FY 2024–2025.

The platform's success at home has paved the way for its international expansion. Indian travellers and businesses can now use UPI for merchant payments in a growing number of countries, reducing reliance on cash and international card networks while making cross-border payments more convenient.

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UPI has been introduced in the following countries over the past few years:

Bhutan – 2021

Singapore – 2023

France – 2024

Mauritius – 2024

Nepal – 2024

Sri Lanka – 2024

United Arab Emirates (UAE) – 2024

Qatar – 2025

Cambodia – 2026

The international rollout has been driven by partnerships between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), foreign governments, banks, and payment service providers. These collaborations allow Indian users to make QR-code-based payments abroad using popular UPI-enabled applications while also strengthening interoperability between payment systems.

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The rapid adoption of UPI underscores India's emergence as a global leader in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). Beyond simplifying payments for tourists, the platform is expected to facilitate cross-border trade, improve remittance flows, and offer a faster and more cost-effective alternative to traditional payment mechanisms.

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According to the data presented in Parliament, UPI transaction volumes have surged dramatically over the last five years, highlighting the platform's growing role in India's digital economy. With more countries expected to adopt or integrate the payment system in the coming years, UPI is increasingly being seen as one of India's most successful technology exports and a key instrument of its digital diplomacy.