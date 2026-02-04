Uproar in Lok Sabha ahead of PM Modi’s address as Opposition MPs move towards treasury benches

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address the House, after noisy protests by opposition MPs escalated into heated confrontations near the treasury benches, triggering sharp allegations and counter-allegations between the BJP and the Opposition.

According to India Today, the disruption began when opposition MPs entered the Well of the House and raised slogans. Members of the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party also joined the protest.

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Some MPs were seen holding a large banner reading “Jo uchit lage vo karo”, as sloganeering continued inside the House.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that several opposition women MPs moved towards the Prime Minister’s chair and ignored repeated appeals by senior ministers to return to their seats. He claimed the Prime Minister could not enter the House due to the situation.

“Where the Prime Minister sits, they climbed up to that area. They created a huge ruckus,” Tiwari alleged.

He further claimed that opposition MPs approached with aggressive body language, raising serious security concerns, and alleged that they “could even have attacked the Prime Minister”.

At the time of the disruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were not present in the House.

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During the protest, a group of opposition women MPs moved towards the treasury benches and confronted BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, leading to heated verbal exchanges between members from both sides.

MPs including Joytimani and Varsha Gaikwad were seen advancing towards Dubey. BJP women MPs also moved towards him, resulting in a brief face-off near the treasury benches.

Even after the Speaker announced the adjournment, the commotion continued. Sources said that following the adjournment, Congress and other opposition women MPs again moved towards the treasury benches and went up to two rows behind the Prime Minister’s chair, heading in the direction of Nishikant Dubey.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other ministers were seen urging the MPs to step back. However, the women MPs continued to move forward. Congress MP Deepender Hooda later intervened and asked members from both sides to return to their seats.

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Responding to the BJP’s allegations, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Prime Minister of avoiding the House due to the protest.

“He got scared and that is why he did not arrive in the House,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

She also targeted Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, claiming they “ran away like a bullet train”.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said opposition MPs were expecting the Prime Minister to come to the House and respond to the issues they wanted to raise.

“We were also hoping that PM Modi would come to the House and speak because we had issues such as the demolition of Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi and the vandalism of the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar,” she said.